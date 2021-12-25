ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers star Paul George out with torn ligament in elbow

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers are shelving Paul George due to his elbow injury. George has been bothered by his elbow this month and missed five games from Dec. 8-Dec. 18. However, he...

sportstalkline.com

Paul George ratings 27 aspects as streaking Clippers rally to beat Warmth

LOS ANGELES -- After shedding four of their first five games, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling. And so that they're exhibiting they'll play with the lead when Paul George wants a breather. George scored 27 aspects, Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 in the 2d half and the...
NBA
NESN

Paul George will miss the next 3-4 weeks with an elbow injury

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Paul George will miss three to four weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Originally it was thought to be just a sprained elbow. George suffered the injury on December sixth against Portland and missed five games. He leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. In December, George is only shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 27.3 from three, well below his career average of 43.6 and 38.1.
NBA
Sporting News

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard injured, where to now for the LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers face an extended period of trying to keep their head above water. Sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record, the Clippers are just 3.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in 11th. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers get surprising, good news after Paul George’s injury

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers will be shorthanded for the next month with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shelved. On the bright side, it appears they’ll be getting Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson back in the lineup very shortly. On Sunday, the Clippers announced that...
NBA
Person
George Will
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA

