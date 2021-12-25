Editorial: Improving health in Hampton Roads

Howard P. Kern, president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare, left, Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., center, and Alfred Abuhamad, M.D., EVMS interim president, provost and dean of the School of Medicine, right, sign a memorandum of understanding on Dec. 17 at Norfolk's Slover Library. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

One year ago, the future of Eastern Virginia Medical School was marked by uncertainty. Officials at the school rejected a study recommending it merge with Old Dominion University and a change in leadership would soon add to the tumult.

Fast forward to Dec. 17, when EVMS interim president, provost and dean of the School of Medicine Alfred Abuhamad, M.D., signed a memorandum of understanding with the leaders of ODU and Sentara Healthcare, pledging the three institutions to work toward building a stronger health care system for Hampton Roads.

That ceremony could mark the beginning of an enormous and promising partnership for the region, one that should vastly improve the quality of care for area residents and bring a brighter future for health throughout the Tidewater.

The pandemic, poised to enter its third year, has brought into sharper focus the problems with health care here and throughout the country. Some are new, exposed by the fight against COVID, but many are well established, made more apparent by the virus.

In Hampton Roads, health outcomes are not what they should be, especially for the minority community and low-income residents. Most measures — life expectancy, infant mortality, diabetes, breast cancer mortality — lag behind state averages.

These problems persist despite having influential health care facilities and a medical school. It stands to reason that reorienting those institutions committed to public health so they all work in concert with one another would lead to better care and improved outcomes.

Achieving that, however, proved to be a problem of its own. A December 2020 study examining the future of EVMS, conducted by Manatt Health Strategies, recommended a merger of EVMS, ODU and Senate “into one unified health sciences education and research center linked by robust, long-term clinical affiliation agreements with Sentara, CHKD, and others.”

That was immediately rejected by EVMS officials, who sought to protect the school’s independence despite a grim financial outlook. They leveled allegations about the report’s intentions and proposed the school operate instead as a separate university under the ODU banner and forge an agreement with Sentara to jointly lead a medical group.

Concerns about EVMS’ independence deserved voice — after all, it’s a nearly 50-year-old institution with a long, impressive history of service to the region — but those proposals didn’t seem workable in ensuring the school’s long-term financial stability.

The memorandum signed this month, while short on details, charts a more promising path forward. It pledges the three institutions to align their work in partnership to create an academic health center that will prepare the next generation of health care workers and leaders for Hampton Roads.

Central to that mission will be improving health outcomes and addressing the disparities of care throughout the region. And it will include a united effort to provide EVMS with more robust funding to help the school compete with other peer institutions.

EVMS was born of a determined vision to address a shortage of health care workers in the region. Working with ODU and Sentara will allow that work to continue and prosper, which should improve the quality of care in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.

This agreement comes a few months after ODU and EVMS signed an agreement with Norfolk State University to create a joint School of Public Health, the first of its kind in Virginia. With $5 million from the General Assembly and $4 million from Sentara, the school is another promising sign of a health care revolution in the region.

Those changes won’t happen overnight. It will require considerable effort and ample investment to see these ambitious proposals take flight. But to see these entities pulling in the same direction, with the support and participation of other stakeholders such as Tidewater Community College and our public school divisions, is itself a welcome milestone.

A partnership among these three institutions was unthinkable only one year ago. Now the region appears poised to make important and needed strides to improve community health. That should have Hampton Roads optimistic about what the future will hold.