ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few more clouds Sunday… Temps stay above average

WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuUTs_0dVy2jW700

Christmas night will be quiet and not quite as chilly as Christmas Eve. Temperatures overnight drop to around 60 degrees in the Bay Area Sunday morning with a mostly clear sky.

It will be partly cloudy with above average temperatures Sunday as highs rise into the upper 70s. There won’t be much change to our weather this upcoming work week besides temperatures a bit warmer.

Lows this week will be in the 60s with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of next week. 2022 starts out warm as well, but there is the possibility of a cold front moving through the first Monday of the new year which may bring rain and cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve
KCRA.com

Showers, low snow return this evening

Expect dry weather through sunset on Tuesday. Scattered showers will return to the Valley after that. Rain will fill in and last through midday Wednesday. The air will be cool enough for more low elevation snow. Some flakes will mix in as low as 700 feet overnight and into Wednesday morning without accumulating. Areas at 2,000 feet may pick up another 1 to 3 inches but unlike Monday, this snow should be more powdery and shouldn't be as problematic for trees and powerlines. Accumulations will range from 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alerts coming for rain showers, possible severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We remain in record territory as forecast highs will top out in the 70s through New Year’s Day. After yet another record high temperature yesterday, highs will rebound back into the low-mid 70s this afternoon. This is despite an increase in cloud cover and the potential for a few, spotty showers. Scattered showers and well-above-average temperatures will be in the forecast Wednesday ahead of our next First Alert Day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rain, colder temps in the forecast this weekend

A front is expected to provide a little relief to what will be the warmest December on record in Midland. The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that cooler temperatures and possibly precipitation are expected this weekend. High temperatures will fall from the 60s later this week to the lower 50s on Sunday. The NWS also showed low temperatures in the 20s Saturday and Sunday.
MIDLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Tuesday weather forecast

Our streak of record warmth will stay around through Friday as we wrap up what will smash records for the warmest December on record for Houston. Look for highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s along with a few showers. New Years Day will bring showers along a cold front and wintry temperatures will follow. Some areas could have a light freeze by Monday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
WJCL

Strong cold front moving in for 2022

Check out your full Certified Most Accurate in the above video. Another foggy start for some with mild temperatures for all. While this afternoon may feature a few more clouds than yesterday, we'll keep the warmth around at least through the end of the year. The clouds today don't bring...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Next round of snow comes later today

Plan for a cloudy and mild day in the wake of a front. Then, snow moves in this afternoon ahead of our next front. The snow becomes widespread tonight. and it clears out tomorrow. We’re looking at 1-3″ of snow. Temperatures remain mild, but a cold snap occurs for the first weekend of the new year.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain later

Meteorologist Ava Marie to watch out for freezing fog this morning on wet surfaces and to expect a mostly cloudy day with temps in the mid 50's. There is a slight chance of rain for the evenings.
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A picture perfect day in the Bay Area

Patchy dense fog is possible again this morning through around 9am especially in northern and inland communities so allow yourself extra time to get to work. Temperatures start out comfortably cool in the low 60s. It will warm up nicely to around 80 degrees with lots of sunshine today. Warm weather stays with us through […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy