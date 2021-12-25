Caitlyn Jenner recovering after ‘finally’ undergoing knee replacement surgery

(File) Caitlyn Jenner poses for a portrait on Monday, April 24, 2017, in New York to promote her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life." Taylor Jewell

Caitlyn Jenner finally took care of her ghosts from Olympics past.

The decathlon gold medalist and reality star, 72, is recovering after undergoing a knee replacement surgery earlier this month, she revealed via Instagram Friday.

“Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee. 11 days ago I had knee replacement surgery,” Jenner captioned the video, taken from her hospital bed earlier this month.

“I’ll keep you posted on my progress! Stay tuned. Enjoy your Christmas! Stay healthy and happy.”

In the video, Jenner shows off her marked up right knee, where the word “Yes” is also written in marker.

“Guess what I’m doing today?” Jenner says in the clip. “I’ve been putting this off for 25 years. And I’m finally going to do it today.”

Jenner attributes the long-time pain in her knee to training for the 1976 Montréal Games, a source told TMZ.