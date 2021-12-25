ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Caitlyn Jenner recovering after ‘finally’ undergoing knee replacement surgery

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eaX3_0dVy1rIU00
(File) Caitlyn Jenner poses for a portrait on Monday, April 24, 2017, in New York to promote her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life." Taylor Jewell

Caitlyn Jenner finally took care of her ghosts from Olympics past.

The decathlon gold medalist and reality star, 72, is recovering after undergoing a knee replacement surgery earlier this month, she revealed via Instagram Friday.

“Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee. 11 days ago I had knee replacement surgery,” Jenner captioned the video, taken from her hospital bed earlier this month.

“I’ll keep you posted on my progress! Stay tuned. Enjoy your Christmas! Stay healthy and happy.”

In the video, Jenner shows off her marked up right knee, where the word “Yes” is also written in marker.

“Guess what I’m doing today?” Jenner says in the clip. “I’ve been putting this off for 25 years. And I’m finally going to do it today.”

Jenner attributes the long-time pain in her knee to training for the 1976 Montréal Games, a source told TMZ.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thecut.com

Caitlyn Jenner Thwarted by Dress Code

Beauty is pain, and fashion is getting kicked out of your favorite restaurant. Caitlyn Jenner found that out the hard way this week when she was allegedly turned away at the Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge for wearing ripped jeans. “Fuck your horrible service for not letting me have lunch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Why Caitlyn Jenner Was Reportedly Turned Away From A Restaurant

Poor Caitlyn Jenner! She has goo-gobs of money, an Olympic gold medal, and has appeared on both a Wheaties box (now selling for big bucks on eBay) and the cover of Vanity Fair (via Instagram). Even with all that going for her, she obviously left home without her American Express card last Monday when she visited the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge, the New York Daily News reports.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Recovers After Emergency Cancer Surgery: “If My Wife Hadn’t Found Me, I Would’ve Fallen Into a Coma or Died”

For New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert, it’s been an eventful December. The month started out great, with the release of the beloved pop-punk band’s new Christmas album, December’s Here. But then, on December 5, a horrific event struck: Gilbert had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
tejanonation.net

Jaime DeAnda recovering out of ICU after surgery

Conjunto icon Jaime DeAnda is recovering out of intensive care after surgery on Friday morning, according to a statement from management. DeAnda’s manager Julian Johnson shared a statement to Tejano Nation via text that said, “Update on Jaime DeAnda, he is out of ICU. The surgery went well. We will keep you posted.”
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Replacement#Hospital Bed#Olympics#Tmz#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy