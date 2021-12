These days, it feels like it would cost you an arm and a leg to acquire a home. But for one TikToker, her new home only cost her a bobby pin. Demi Skipper of the Trade Me Project on TikTok has done the seemingly impossible task of trading a bobby pin for an entire house. Yes, you read that right. She started in May 2020 with a single bobby pin, and traded up for items like a pair of earrings and a set of margarita glasses. Soon, her trades got bigger and bigger.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO