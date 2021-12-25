The evolution of road safety standards

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A report from the National Road Safety Foundation found traffic deaths have increased during the holiday season, and traffic safety officials are warning people to stay safe this year. Authorities expect a spike in impaired driving, more car crashes, and injuries. “The statistics are alarming,” said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations, National Road […]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An Australian road safety manufacturing company, Impact...
Whether you’re driving or walking down the street, you should always be aware of your surroundings, making your safety and the safety of others your priority. It’s most unfortunate that accidents happen more often than anyone would like. Sometimes people are lucky and no one is harmed, sometimes people can only be slightly scratched, but many times lives are lost or victims suffer from life altering results, or even worse, lives may be lost.
Installation of solar-powered LED red flashing stop signs at dangerous intersections in Branch County resulted in fewer accidents since installations began in June in four locations. The number of intersections with the bright red flashing lights is up to 10 sets of two signs. The main road is a thru-road...
EUGENE, Ore. — As the holidays grow near, hundreds of shoppers and travelers occupy the roads, making it that much more dangerous for road rage incidents - especially when they involve gunfire. The Eugene Police Department says to slow down and don't rush. If you're ever caught in a...
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers have recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their work to improve roadway safety and reduce traffic fatalities. Officer Dan Crowe was named Officer of the Year for the East Tennessee region during the regional award ceremony held Monday....
SARASOTA - Just one more sleep til' Christmas eve and many are hitting the roads as millions are set to travel for the holidays. According to AAA, more than 109 million Americans are set to travel for the Holidays, with 35% more Floridians than 2020. “Without question, the 24th is...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The year-end holiday period from Thanksgiving through New Year's is one of the most dangerous times on the roads and highways in the U.S. The National Road Safety Foundation is urging drivers to plan ahead to keep our roadways safer during the holidays. David Reich, Director...
When winter weather hits, it’s best to stay home and enjoy the snow from behind closed doors and with a mug of your favorite warm drink in your hand. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to avoid driving in bad weather. If you find yourself stuck on the road during icy or snowy conditions, make sure you know how to stay calm and safe. Practice seasonal safety with these expert tips for driving on icy roads.
Receiving a driver’s license is one of the most exciting rites of passage in a teen’s life. However, it can also be an extremely nerve-racking experience for both the new driver and his or her parents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for 15-to-20-year-olds. In order to help combat this alarming statistic, here are a few tips to help your new driver stay safer on the road:
Not sure what you will do with 19 cup holders but the Subaru Ascent has them around its three rows of seats. It’s that kind of attention to detail that makes a Subaru, well, you’ve heard this before, a Subaru. In its third production year, the company’s largest...
