Salvation Army volunteers provide over 2,500 Christmas meals for those in need

CHICAGO — Dishing up food and comfort for those less fortunate on Christmas Day — volunteers spent their holiday helping those in need.

Everyone comes together and I think for a child to see us doing this , to help them in any way we can,” volunteer Linda Kott said. “It’s a great feeling.”

At the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Freedom Center on the West Side, over 30 volunteers provided up 2,500 Christmas meals for those in need.

Victoria Murray came because her daughter worked late on Christmas Eve and wanted to give her children a great meal.

“She didn’t have time to cook the food so I was going to take it to her and her kids,” she said.

Many of the volunteers said they do this every year and plan to come back again next Christmas.

