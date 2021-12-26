St. Patrick's Cathedral At Full Capacity For Christmas Day Mass

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During Christmas 2020, churchgoers kept their distance for holiday Mass or watched virtually. It was just one example of how COVID-19 transformed how people practiced their faith. How will this year be impacted by the virus, and now the Omicron variant? CBS2’s Mary Calvi asked Timothy Cardinal Dolan. “What are the plans for Christmas Eve Mass. Will people be able to be there in person?” Calvi asked. “Full speed ahead Mary, you bet. Look, practice makes perfect, and these last 22 months we’ve learned to do it right. So we’re safe, we’re secure, we’re healthy, we’re taking all the precautions. The...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO