ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Grainger gifts Georgia State a 51-20 Camellia Bowl win

By JOHN ZENOR
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPUuh_0dVxzjWM00
Camellia Bowl Football Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger (3) throws a pass against Ball State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Darren Grainger and Georgia State saved their best for the last game of the season — and especially for a thoroughly dominating third quarter.

Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth TD to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday.

The Panthers (8-5) finished with their seventh win in eight games, dominated the lone bowl played on Christmas Day and set a season record for wins.

Coach Shawn Elliott called it “the best performance Georgia State football has had this year.”

“I think we finished Christmas Day with one of the best presents we could have ever asked for and that’s a commanding, dominating win,” Elliott said. It was the first time the program had won back-to-back bowl games.

His team was up 20-13 at halftime but scored the next 31 points.

Grainger completed 15 of 19 passes and carried 11 times, including a play fake midway through the third quarter when he scampered 34 yards untouched into the end zone. It was the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, and he was named the game MVP.

Ball State (6-7) couldn't summon up many big plays after Drew Plitt's 56-yard touchdown bomb to Jayshon Jackson for an early lead.

The Cardinals finished with a losing record a year after coach Mike Neu led his alma mater to its first Mid-American Conference championship since 1996.

“This group of young men has changed our program, and I mean that,” Neu said. “A few years ago, we were struggling, we were down and out. These guys stuck together.”

Tight end Aubrey Payne had two touchdown catches for Georgia State, along with career-highs of eight catches and 109 yards.

The Panthers defense also supplied two touchdowns: a 37-yard fumble recovery by defensive end Javon Denis and a 55-yard interception return by Antavious Lane that ended the team's 28-point third quarter.

“I really just wanted to win," Grainger said. “It didn’t really matter how it came. We were talking so much about getting the eighth win this week.”

Plitt completed 27 of 46 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Ball State, which was without injured leading receiver Justin Hall. Jackson caught 12 passes for 146 yards.

It was Plitt's last game of his career at Ball State, but afterward, he was looking ahead to how his returning teammates can bounce back.

“I feel like this team is going to surprise a lot of people,” Plitt said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia State: Completed a dramatic turnaround after a 1-4 start that included losses to Army, North Carolina, Auburn and Appalachian State. The nation's No. 8 ground game dominated Saturday, churning out 259 yards.

Ball State: Had a disappointing ending after gaining bowl eligibility with a 20-3 win over Buffalo in the regular-season finale. A failed fourth-and-1 try from its own 34 in the first half led to a field goal. The Cardinals fell to 1-9-1 in bowl games.

MISSING PLAYERS

Ball State was without two offensive line starters —left guard Anthony Todd (injury) and right tackle Damon Kaylor (COVID-19 protocol) — along with Hall.

“We had some moving parts on the offensive line,” Neu said. “We had a few adjustments we had to make throughout the week. That's part of it. There’s some guys who stepped in and played their first snaps this week."

Georgia State starting noseguard Dontae Wilson also didn't play for undisclosed reasons, and tight end Roger Carter was out with an injury.

UP NEXT

Ball State: Opens next season at Tennessee, and must replace Plitt and had 32 seniors/grad students.

Georgia State: Will have Grainger back next season and also starts on the road against an SEC team — South Carolina. “This team is growing, and I think it’s going to continuously grow under Coach Elliott,” Payne said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Arizona Bowl off, Boise State pulls out with COVID issues

The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday night after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Wentz joins COVID-19 list as Colts try to earn playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday's key game against Las Vegas after the Indianapolis Colts placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Montgomery, AL
Football
WSOC Charlotte

Packers, Chiefs maintain top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has lifted the Green Bay Packers to the NFL's best record. Two wins away from securing home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs, the Packers maintained their hold on the top spot for the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Packers earned 10...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. Madden gained fame...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
78K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy