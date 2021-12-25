Lakers, Sixers and Nuggets Could Benefit from Acquiring Mike Muscala

Thunder veteran Mike Muscala has quickly come on as one of the top 3-point shooting big men in the league.

Normally, Muscala would be an easy keeper with his ability to space the floor. But with the Thunder in the midst of a rebuild and in the hunt for better draft capital, they have no use for the sharpshooter.

In a limited role, Muscala is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, most importantly while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Last season, he shot a respectable 37 percent on over five attempts per game.

Here are a few teams who should be kicking the tires for Muscala:

Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

After struggling with injuries this season, Philadelphia is dangerously close to being a bottom five scoring team.

Plugging Muscala into the Sixers lineup takes some of the pressure off other shooters, and gives the Philadelphia a change-of-pace center next to Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia ranks 18th in 3-point shooting so far this season.

[Alonzo Adams]

While the Lakers rank 10th in points per game, they rank just 17th overall in 3-point shooting.

Alongside Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, Muscala would function well as a versatile paint presence.

The ability to spread the floor out and stop clogging the lane could do wonders for a struggling Los Angeles squad.

Denver Nuggets

Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

While the Nuggets have the best center in the NBA in Nikola Jokic, they often times have non-shooting big men on the court with him.

Muscala offers Jokic a different archetype at the power forward position in substitute of Jeff Green and JaMychal Green.

And with a plethora of players sidelined due to injury, Muscala’s veteran presence could be just what the Nuggets need at the moment.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.