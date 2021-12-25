ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers, Sixers and Nuggets Could Benefit from Acquiring Mike Muscala

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

Thunder veteran Mike Muscala has quickly come on as one of the top 3-point shooting big men in the league.

Normally, Muscala would be an easy keeper with his ability to space the floor. But with the Thunder in the midst of a rebuild and in the hunt for better draft capital, they have no use for the sharpshooter.

In a limited role, Muscala is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, most importantly while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Last season, he shot a respectable 37 percent on over five attempts per game.

Here are a few teams who should be kicking the tires for Muscala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8Qu4_0dVxzidd00
Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

After struggling with injuries this season, Philadelphia is dangerously close to being a bottom five scoring team.

Plugging Muscala into the Sixers lineup takes some of the pressure off other shooters, and gives the Philadelphia a change-of-pace center next to Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia ranks 18th in 3-point shooting so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0xkP_0dVxzidd00
[Alonzo Adams]

While the Lakers rank 10th in points per game, they rank just 17th overall in 3-point shooting.

Alongside Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, Muscala would function well as a versatile paint presence.

The ability to spread the floor out and stop clogging the lane could do wonders for a struggling Los Angeles squad.

Denver Nuggets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KyvE_0dVxzidd00
Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

While the Nuggets have the best center in the NBA in Nikola Jokic, they often times have non-shooting big men on the court with him.

Muscala offers Jokic a different archetype at the power forward position in substitute of Jeff Green and JaMychal Green.

And with a plethora of players sidelined due to injury, Muscala’s veteran presence could be just what the Nuggets need at the moment.

