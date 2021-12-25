ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Bar Asking For Thief To Return Stolen Nutcracker

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLRHw_0dVxzKeJ00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local bar in Sacramento is asking for whoever stole their beloved Nutcracker to bring it back.

The Darling Aviary bar in Downtown Sacramento recently had their prized nutcracker stolen from out of the establishment.

The bar is requesting that whoever stole it please come forward and return it.

The establishment sent a security video that shows someone “borrowing” it without asking.

CBS Sacramento

Deputies Negotiating With Wanted Suspect Inside Sacramento County Apartment

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are negotiating with a suspect inside a Sacramento County apartment on Tuesday. The scene is along the 9100 block of Tuolumne Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted for an a domestic violence arrest warrant. The name of the suspect has not been released. Deputies believe the suspect doesn’t have any weapons. A negotiation is underway for a peaceful surrender, deputies say. Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the duration of the situation.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Concerned My Brother’s Not Coming Home’: Family Battles To Remain Hopeful In Search For Missing Skier At Northstar

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — As search and rescue teams at Northstar ski resort battle time and extreme weather trying to locate a missing skier, the family battles to keep hope alive. Rory Angelotta, 43, from Truckee, has been missing for two days. Kelsey Angelotta and her brother Rory Angelotta (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) “We don’t know if he’s walking around or if he’s hunkered down in a snow cave, or if he’s injured, or buried,” said sister Kelsey Angelotta, who refuses to believe the worst. She added, “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us but we’re still very hopeful.” An avid skier,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Along American River May Be Impacted As Water Released From Folsom Dam

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Folsom Lake is just 58% full, but the federal government is now releasing water from the dam. Homeless people along the American River worry the rising water levels could leave them displaced. “We’ll probably just go on the other side like we did before,” one person said. The main spillway is closed, and the feds are releasing water through the power plant — but why during a drought? “What we need to do is vacate space in Folsom Reservoir so it can absorb the inflow from succeeding storm events,” said Drew Lessard with the Bureau of Reclamation. The lake level is rapidly...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Dealing With Possible Barricaded Suspect In Rancho Cordova Home

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities are dealing with a possible suspect who has barricaded themselves in a Rancho Cordova home early Monday morning. The scene is along Utopia River Court, off Klamath River Drive. Police say two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, but it’s unclear how they were hurt. The extent of their injuries were also unclear. A law enforcement presence remains in front of the home. No other details about the situation have been released.
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Skier Who Went Missing At Northstar Resort On Christmas Day

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — A search effort is underway for a skier who went missing on Christmas Day at Northstar ski resort. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Truckee resident Rory Angelotta told friends we was going to go skiing on Christmas before meeting up with them for dinner. He never showed up, however, prompting them to call authorities. Search and rescue crews responded and found Angelotta’s vehicle in the parking lot and discovered he had scanned his ski pass at the Comstock lift late that morning. Angelotta’s phone also appears to have made a short call just before he scanned his ski pass. Crews combed the mountain in extreme weather, but they eventually had to call off their search. Another search is underway on Monday, but extreme weather is again hampering the effort. Angelotta had recently moved from Colorado to the Truckee area back in October. He may have been wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles when he went missing. Anyone who sees Angelotta, or who may have spoken with him since he was reported missing, is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 886-5375.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Uptick In Travel At SMF The Day After Christmas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An uptick in travelers, especially compared to last year, is expected to last through next week. We’re in the middle of a busy holiday travel season at the Sacramento International Airport. There’s been a steady flow of cars into the departures terminal on Sunday. Many families head home after the holidays with the luggage they brought and a few extra presents in their carry-ons. The same types of delays and cancelations seen nationally due to weather and COVID-19 staffing shortages haven’t plagued sac airport. Instead, issues here stem from planes coming from or going to Seattle. Those were either delayed by...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly A Dozen Vehicles Saved By SAR Off Golden State Highway

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly a dozen vehicles were saved off Gold Lake Hwy. by Search And Rescue, while dozens more were turned away after being routed there by Google and Apple Maps. Due to winter storm conditions, all state highways in the northern Sierra are temporarily closed. Many county roads are also closed, however, GPS apps typically do not indicate these restrictions. Before traveling, check local road information and never go beyond “Road Closed” signs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Injured In Shootout With Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies

CARMICHAEL (AP/CBS13) – A suspect has been shot following a reported carjacking in Rancho Cordova. Rancho Cordova police were able to track the SUV through GPS to an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County and found the vehicle in a parking lot. When deputies arrived at the vehicle, they found it was empty, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson. They say the suspect then approached the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect who was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. El Camino Avenue was closed in both directions during the shooting investigation. The victim in the Rancho Cordova carjacking was uninjured. The incident began on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. when the initial carjacking victim called for help. The driver told authorities that he’d been leaving work when an armed suspect had pointed a gun at him in a parking lot in the city of Rancho Cordova and demanded his Ford Explorer’s keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Identified As Person Shot Dead Near Mango’s In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person shot dead near Mango’s nightclub in Midtown Sacramento last week has been identified as a teenager. According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the victim was Joseph Scarlett, 18, of Sacramento. Scarlett was shot on the night of Dec. 17 in the area of 20th and K streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Information regarding a motive or suspect has still not been released. However, police said it is believed a disturbance between two separate groups resulted in the shooting. The shooting prompted a large police presence in what is a rather busy area in midtown. No other injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 In Custody For Alleged Organized Retail Thefts In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people remain in custody this week in connection to an organized retail theft investigation in West Sacramento, prosecutors said Thursday. According to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Hank McGee and Mark Ray, both 61, were arraigned Thursday on multiple charges alleging retail theft. Satin Bowman, 45, was also set to be arraigned but did not appear in court. West Sacramento police arrested the three suspects, who are all from Sacramento, on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the alleged crimes. The district attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday alleging organized retail theft and conspiracy charges for each person. The alleged crimes occurred between August 19, 2021, and December 21, 2021. According to prosecutors, Bowman also faces a robbery charge for a Dec. 8 incident. She will be arraigned on Monday instead. Ray was found to have been convicted of previous strike offenses and was additionally charged. He and McGee have a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10. Bowman had bail set at $50,000, McGee’s bail was set at $10,000 and Ray’s was set at $10,000.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspected After Car Drives Into San Joaquin River, Killing 2 Teens

LATHROP (CBS13) – Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the deaths of two juveniles in San Joaquin County, the CHP says. On December 23 around 10 p.m., a 2008 Honda Accord was driving westbound on Dos Reis Road near the San Joaquin River when it didn’t stop where the road reaches the levee. The vehicle went through a fence, over the levee, and came to rest upside down in the river, according to a Facebook post from CHP – Stockton. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was able to get out of the car with only minor injuries. A female juvenile passenger, 16, was extricated from the car and resuscitated, the CHP says. Two other juveniles, both females, one 16 and one 17, were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. The identities of those involved aren’t being released because all four were minors. They are all Manteca residents.
LATHROP, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of 1st-Degree Murder In 2019 Birthday Party Shooting In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A jury convicted a Sacramento man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Neal Evans at a birthday party in Rancho Cordova back in 2019, prosecutors said Wednesday. Faron Mello faces 50 years to life behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18. On September 7, 2019, Evans attended a birthday party at JB’s Lounge and Grill located in the Lincoln Village strip mall in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a fight broke out in the parking lot following threats made over social media leading up to the celebration. Evans was shot at three times and hit in the chest and hand. Prosecutors said Evans, on the way to the hospital, identified Mello as the shooter as he was dying.\He was pronounced dead early the next morning. Mello was located and arrested in Medford, Oregon the next day. The gun used in the shooting has never been recovered.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gift Card Program Promotes Local Shopping In Sacramento This Christmas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local restaurants and retailers are ready for the Christmas holiday as shoppers pick up last-minute gifts, and this year, they may have some extra money in their pocket thanks to Sacramento’s new electronic gift card program. “I think that’s an awesome idea,” said Jan Hughes, who was shopping in Old Sacramento. Shop 916 is an electronic gift card program kicking off just days before the holiday. “All of the communities have been hard hit, so anything that helps is awesome,” Hughes said. The program encourages shoppers to hit up local stores for last-minute gifts with a little extra money in their pocket. “Everyone’s coming...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘The Elves Were Working Behind The Scenes’: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Helps Boy’s Wish For A Cop Bike Come True

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wishes really do come true – and this holiday, one 10-year-old with special needs had his granted in grand style. A motorcade outside the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office led by Devin Wade and his mom Daniella was made possible by the Make-a-Wish Foundation. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Daniella said. Devin battles a genetic disorder. “It’s been a challenge for sure. But he’s had such an awesome attitude. He is such a happy kid,” she said. His love for law enforcement led to a special request: A cop uniform and a cop bike. “When a wish like this comes along, it’s...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Investigate Burglaries Targeting Cannabis Distributors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting local cannabis distributors. The thieves are breaking into warehouses in the early morning hours and taking off with up to $100,000 worth of marijuana. A bent and busted iron fence was just some of the damage left behind by a crew of cannabis crooks. “They cut gates, they drove vehicles through walls, they pulled out all the stops to get in,” said Brandy Moulton, CEO of Sovereign. Sacramento police say there’s been more than 50 marijuana business break-ins since August, including at least six in just the last week. “We unfortunately have seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Stabbed Along March Lane In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed along March Lane Monday afternoon, the Stockton Police Department said. The stabbing happened at around 3 p.m. between Grouse Run Drive and Quail Lakes Plaza. Stockton police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released. There was no suspect information available.
STOCKTON, CA
