ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

For second year, coronavirus looms over Christmas celebrations

By Allison Kaden
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6aCF_0dVxyqQ000

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — For the second year in a row, New Yorkers celebrated Christmas with COVID-19 looming large.

Charlie Saputo said he wasn’t feeling well and found one of the few testing tents open on the Upper West Side.

“I got here, and they were down to the last two tubes, so I am heading down to the next one,” he said.

LabWorq was operating COVID-19 testing in only a few locations with reduced hours on Christmas. Jeremy Roth was swabbing people at West 72nd and Amsterdam Avenue.

“I don’t celebrate the holidays too much and I’m glad to help people out here today,” he said.

Leading up to the holiday, New York saw a record number of positive COVID-19 tests. New York state announced 44,431 people tested positive in just one day.

As omicron sweeps through the tri-state and the country, experts said it’s now the dominant variant. So many people are getting sick, airlines continued to cancel flights on Christmas, citing staffing shortages.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new isolation guidelines for the state’s frontline workers in a Christmas Eve message. She said that COVID-19 positive critical workers may be able to go back to work after 5 days.

She said it only applied, “if they are fully vaccinated, again fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic or their symptoms have been resolving and they have no fever for 72 hours.”

And while omicron infections, at this point, seemed to be more mild than previous variants, the New York State Department of Health announced that pediatric hospitalizations are rising. The DOH encouraged parents to get children 5 and older vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC businesses hurting as year ends and COVID surges

This should be the time of year for celebrating, including for businesses and restaurants, but many in New York are struggling due to COVID-related staffing issues. Though it’s a small portion of the year, the time between Thanksgiving and the New Year usually accounts for an outsized portion of annual business, Third Avenue Business Improvement […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How Red Cross helps New Yorkers during emergencies

NEW YORK — Between the pandemic and natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, it’s been a tough year for many New Yorkers. But the Red Cross has been there throughout it all. The agency has responded to over 2,000 emergencies in the New York-metro area, as of this month. That includes not just major storms, but also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Weather#New Yorkers#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Concerning spike in child hospitalizations for COVID in NYC prompts warning from health officials

NEW YORK — New York health officials sounded the alarm on Monday over the increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York City. The state Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory to pediatricians and parents regarding the “startling” uptick in pediatric hospitalizations. The near-fivefold increase in hospitalizations began around Dec. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cow that escaped Queens slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey. The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy