Lackawanna County, PA

Spreading Christmas cheer in Lackawanna County

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people in our area spent the evening strolling through a massive Christmas lights display in Lackawanna County.

Clark Griswold would be proud of this display. Matt Harhut and his brother jeff have been spreading Christmas cheer in the Peckville community for nearly three decades.

“We’ve been decorating since we were 10 years old, so we’ve been doing this a long time, well over 25 years. And it grew into what you see here,” stated Harhut.

Thousands of lights and festive figurines illuminate their homes on Marion Street.

“It’s fantastic. They have so many lights, we actually went through it three times and every time we went through it we saw something different,” explained Sevyn Vanhassel.

“I think this would have been hard to put up and I like how it’s so decorated,” said Joey Dunda.

Christmas meal drive unites a community in Brodheadsville

The display features a walking path, drive-thru and scavenger hunt. Many say it makes their spirits bright during a time of uncertainty.

“The times have been a little depressing with this pandemic so coming out here and seeing all these lights, seeing my family and my nephew over there so excited, that’s what Christmas is all about,” said Maura Byrne.

Harhut says the most rewarding part is seeing the smiling faces each night.

“Everybody appreciates the work we put into it and that makes every minute worth what we put into it,” explained Harhut.

Christmas may be over but you can experience the magic at the Peckville Christmas house until January 7th.

