Fatal house fire in Bucks County kills three people

QUAKERTOWN , BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three killed in a house fire in Bucks County.

According to officials, it started early Christmas morning just past 1 a.m. at Essex Court in Quakertown.

Crews that arrived on the scene were not able to enter the house because the fire was too intense.

Quakertown chief of police says three people died as a result of the fire. It is believed to be a father and two sons. Two additional family members were taken to the hospital for injuries.

