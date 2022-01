COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released the results of its latest attempt to crack down on crime, this time on the city’s north side. Columbus police, SWAT and Major Crimes detectives were among some of the law enforcement members who set out Wednesday to participate in the third “Operation Unity,” an organized crime blitz aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from city streets.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO