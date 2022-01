Pope Francis urged the world to "roll up our sleeves" for peace in a New Year's message Saturday, telling the faithful to keep positive while working to build a better society. Marking the 55th World Day of Peace, the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics devoted his Angelus address to encouraging a stop to violence around the world, telling the assembled crowd at Saint Peter's Square to keep peace at the forefront of their thoughts. "Let's go home thinking peace, peace, peace. We need peace," said the pope, following his Angelus prayer. "I was looking at the images in the television programme "In His Image" today, about war, displaced people, the miseries. This is happening today in the world. We want peace."

