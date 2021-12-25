Police fire shots at man in Northwest Baltimore on Christmas

Authorities responded to an officer involved shooting in Northwest Baltimore this afternoon.

On December 25, at 4:25 p.m., officers arrived to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue, in reference to a male suffering from a behavioral crisis.

While speaking to officers, the 59-year-old man pointed a gun at officers and began firing at them. Officers then returned fire and eventually shot the male suspect. The 59-year-old man was taken into custody and transported by medics to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation and charges for the suspect are currently pending.