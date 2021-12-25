ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police fire shots at man in Northwest Baltimore on Christmas

By Harrington Gardiner
 3 days ago
Authorities responded to an officer involved shooting in Northwest Baltimore this afternoon.

On December 25, at 4:25 p.m., officers arrived to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue, in reference to a male suffering from a behavioral crisis.

While speaking to officers, the 59-year-old man pointed a gun at officers and began firing at them. Officers then returned fire and eventually shot the male suspect. The 59-year-old man was taken into custody and transported by medics to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation and charges for the suspect are currently pending.

Brian Augustyniak
3d ago

BLM will make a appearance for this 1 but not the officer that was murdered in cold blood

Police arrest man in connection with Dundalk shooting

On Thursday, December 23, at approximately 10 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the 3800 block of North Point Rd. in reference to a shooting that occurred. Upon further investigation, detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit arrested 26-year-old Tyquan Timmons on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person, and armed robbery.
Baltimore Defense Attorney convicted for money laundering conspiracy

A federal jury has convicted attorney Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of conspiracy to commit money laundering conspiracy charge. The trial evidence proved that Ravenell received drug proceeds from clients and associates who engaged in drug trafficking. Evidence was presented that Ravenell also used bank accounts of the law firm where he practiced to launder more than a million dollars and used the law firm’s bank accounts to receive drug payments and make payments to attorneys retained to represent other members of the conspiracy and make various investments on behalf of a drug trafficker client concealing and misrepresenting the source of the funds and promoting the client’s unlawful activity. According to trial evidence, Ravenell also received substantial cash payments derived from drug sales as compensation for laundering money.
