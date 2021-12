Well hello, my dear friends! It has been a couple of weeks or more since we talked. I have been a little under the weather with health issues with my lower spine and was unable to sit at the computer to talk to you, but with God’s grace and your prayers I am truly much better today and looking forward to seeing many of you over the holidays. I noticed that not too many of you are having public celebrations, I guess everyone is trying to be careful due to COVID, which I understand, but it sure has put a damper on things.

