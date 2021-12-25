ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Relics of Lost WWII US Bomber, Crew Found in Italy

By Colleen Barry
Cover picture for the articleAn archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried out by...

