CORDELE, Ga. — Police in Cordele are investigating after an ATM was broken into in the drive-thru of South Georgia Banking Company at 702 South Pecan Street Sunday night. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m., two suspects in a stolen pickup truck drove into the bank's drive-thru, chained the machine to the truck, and pulled it from its base, taking the cash from inside.

CORDELE, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO