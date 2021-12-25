ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolus Christmas dinner drive-thru

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas tradition of giving that has continued for almost three decades looked a little different than in years past.

The Bolus Christmas dinner by Bob Bolus is in its 28th year despite the pandemic. This year was a drive-through or delivery dinner event out of St. Patrick’s Church in Scranton.

In past years Bolus has had hundreds come and eat all together. Bolus is happy to give anyone a meal who needs it.

“There’s plenty of food more than enough for everybody. Just don’t be home alone wondering where you’re going to get a meal, we’re giving meals out to all the occupants of a vehicle,” said Bob Bolus

