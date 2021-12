A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors and LG Energy Solution over the defective, fire-prone batteries used in the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV models. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 30 plaintiffs in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan this week, according to The Detroit Free Press. The suit alleges the defective battery modules have reduced the resale value of the plaintiff’s vehicles and limited their usefulness. Plaintiffs are represented by Powell Miller, managing partner at the Rochester, Mich.-based Miller Law Firm.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO