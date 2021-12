Bill Gates said that distrust in the government is one of the issues to be worried about as we move into 2022. Despite a rocky post-pandemic phase globally, American business magnates and billionaire Bill Gates is optimistic about 2022. Gates published an end-of-the-year blog post titled “Reasons for optimism after a difficult year,” where he made predictions on the end of the coronavirus pandemic and the gradual growth of the metaverse. Although the billionaire is positive about the occurrences to expect in the year 2022, he also has his fears which he talked about in the blog post.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO