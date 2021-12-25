West Seneca highway garage damaged in fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when we normally see plows on the road covered in snow, but in West Seneca, a few were left covered in soot on Saturday. At least three West Seneca town plows were lost in a weekend fire, one plow is still being evaluated for salvage. Some other pieces of equipment may be saved, and the fleet is still being evaluated. But it's winter and this is critical equipment.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO