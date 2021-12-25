ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

West Seneca highway garage damaged in fire

 3 days ago

Westchester County Police: 2 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday. The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers. N/B Saw Mill remains closed and S/B lanes partially closed. Closures expected for several more hours. Preliminary finding: a vehicle traveling S/B lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider and collided with N/B vehicle. Both drivers were killed. pic.twitter.com/yNS4ZdsoTH — Westchester County PD (@WCPDNY) December 26, 2021 Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. Both drivers were killed. The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
West Seneca mulls options after losing 3 plows in weekend fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when we normally see plows on the road covered in snow, but in West Seneca, a few were left covered in soot on Saturday. At least three West Seneca town plows were lost in a weekend fire, one plow is still being evaluated for salvage. Some other pieces of equipment may be saved, and the fleet is still being evaluated. But it's winter and this is critical equipment.
WEST SENECA, NY
House Fire in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls firefighters were called out just after 9 this morning for the report of a house fire on Ovid Street. According to the Cayuga/Seneca Fire Wire, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Fayette, Geneva, and others were requested to the scene and for standby purposes. North Seneca ambulance also responded to the fire scene.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Fire destroys apartment building, attached garage in Unadilla

UNADILLA, N.Y. - A large fire broke out late Monday evening, destroying an apartment building, and the attached garage, in Unadilla. Firefighters responded to the call on Watson Street around 10:30 p.m. Crews remained on the scene for two and a half hours as they tried to get the fire...
UNADILLA, NY
Fire damages Eureka restaurant

The Chick-n-Elly’s restaurant, 122 South Central Ave., in Eureka, has temporarily closed after the kitchen floor was damaged by fire early on Dec. 17. “Another fire tried to put us down, but we ain’t out of business yet,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “Going to be a while, but we will be back.”
EUREKA, MO
Sheldon home damaged by fire

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a Sheldon home, but thanks to a quick response by firefighters, the home is still standing. Fire crews say the Bedard Road residents called for help around 2 p.m. Sunday after a cooking fire got out of hand. Everyone made it out of the...
SHELDON, VT
Accidents
Public Safety
Charlotte Town Garage burns down in massive fire

Vt. Statehouse ice skating rink takes shape after skipping last year. It’s a sign the holiday season is here-- Montpelier’s community ice skating rink is taking shape. How reliable are the results of antigen tests? We asked the experts. Updated: 9 hours ago. You may have stocked up...
MONTPELIER, VT
Detached Garage Damaged In Muddy Creek Twp. Fire

A detached garage in Muddy Creek Township was severely damaged as a result of a fire early Tuesday morning. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 a.m. for a fire in the 100 block of Walker Road. Firefighters from Portersville Muddy Creek Township Volunteer Fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Garage Fire in Harvey

At approximately 9:20 a.m Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a garage fire in Harvey. There were no apparent injuries.
HARVEY, IA
Crews fight garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An abandoned building caught fire early on Monday morning, December 20. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the building was located behind a home on Gerlaugh Avenue in Dayton. Crews on scene found the structure showing smoke and immediately began working to put out the blaze. Dispatch said the fire was […]
DAYTON, OH
Crews respond to Colorado Springs garage fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to structure fire near Polk St. and Cascade Ave. Engine 2 arrived at 2710 Wood Ave. around 5:30 p.m. According to CSFD, the fire was coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2710 Wood Ave. Engine 2 on The post Crews respond to Colorado Springs garage fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Officials: 1 hurt in Middletown garage fire

MIDDLETOWN — One person was hurt in a blaze in a detached garage at a Hunting Hill Avenue home on Sunday night, according to fire officials. Firefighters were dispatched to a Hunting Hill Avenue home, between Durant and Lake streets, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported fire in a garage.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Fire badly damages garage housing snow plows in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — A garage in the town of Charlotte was badly damaged in a fire Wednesday evening. Crews said the structure on Church Hill Road was reported to be burning around 7 p.m. It hosts a bulk of the snow plows used in the community, though it is unclear how many were damaged in the blaze.
CHARLOTTE, VT

