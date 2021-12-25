Day after Christmas storm brings snow across Utah

Related
High avalanche danger statewide
The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a High Danger warning for all of Utah Friday.
Winter storm hitting Utah; Live updates on where it's snowing and how it's impacting roads
Check here throughout the evening for updates on the big winter storm and its impacts
How Utah is planning for a catastrophic quake and more climate change
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has made it a priority to learn from the state’s COVID-19 response and to use that knowledge to fortify the state against future disasters.
How snowpack levels will impact Utah's historic drought
The recent snowstorms are helping, but there’s a long way to go to end Utah's drought
Top Utah news stories of 2021
FOX 13's Dan Evans reflects on the most impactful Utah news stories of 2021.
In-Depth: COVID-19 in Utah in 2020 vs. 2021
Utah lost more than 2,200 lives to COVID-19 this year and 1,569 last year. But year-to-year comparisons fall short because COVID came to Utah two months into 2020. So we broke the numbers down in ways that show the strange fluctuations of the pandemic.
Wheelchair user reminds Utahns to clear sidewalks
As we continue to clear out the snow around our houses this winter, one woman is asking you to remember her and her community.
Zion NP's highway facing winter driving conditions
Zion National Park is warning visitors that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that transverses the park may experience winter driving conditions on December 29.
What exactly is a snow squall?
There's lots of fresh show on the ground Tuesday morning, and much of it came from a “snow squall.”
Downtown SLC goes big for New Year’s Eve
After last year's mostly virtual celebration, The Gateway is going big on New Year's Eve for downtown Salt Lake City's largest New Year's Eve event, "Last Hurrah!"
Weather delays affecting post-Christmas travelers in, out of Utah
Winter weather is still impacting travelers to and from Utah.
Flight delays, cancellations continue at SLC airport
Winter weather and the Omicron variant continue taking a toll on airline travel all across the country and in Salt Lake City.
2 people, dog die in Salt Lake City RV fire
Two people and a dog died in an RV fire Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City, officials confirm.
Utah tourism industry bouncing back from pandemic setbacks
As the world nears its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is at least one industry that is bouncing back — Utah travel and tourism.
32 injured in Greyhound bus rollover in central Utah
More than 30 people were injured late Monday night in central Utah when a Greyhound bus traveling to Las Vegas lost control on I-70 and rolled over, according to authorities.
View of canyon travel from the FOX 13 Weather Beast
Roads are slick and snowpacked in most canyons; 4-wheel drive or chains required
Massive snow is the Christmas gift Utah ski resorts needed
Christmas came early for Utah's ski resorts thanks to the storm systems that dumped massive amounts of snow in the mountains over the last two weeks.
Avalanche dangers increase this weekend, but here's how to stay safe
Avalanches may be a given during this time of year in Utah, but getting caught in them is not. With heavy amounts of snow forecast for the mountains over the next few days, the possibility of avalanches increase by the hour.
Taylorsville family lucks out as flights delayed or canceled on Christmas Eve
Be sure to check your flight's status before heading to airport
