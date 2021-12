So, we had the annual family Christmas party this past weekend. It’s actually been two years since we were all last together, thanks to that pandemic. And, with the way things are going with this new varian, we’re afraid it may be a while until we can all get together again. With that in mind, I hope you have the opportunity to also spend this holiday season with the ones you move most. From my clearly very large family to yours….Merry Christmas.

