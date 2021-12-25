ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER ALERT CONTINUES: Authorities still searching for three missing children, father suspect

By Rolando Avila
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are still asking the public for information in searching for three children and their father who is suspected of abducting them.

An Amber Alert was issued on Jan. 21 for Jonathan Wright, 11, Lucas Wright, 9, and Ariana Wright, 8. They were last seen by the intersection of CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo, a city west of San Antonio.

Jonathan is described as 4’8″ weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Lucas is described as 4’5″ weighing 70 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Ariana is described as 4’5″ weighing 70 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. All three were last seen with all green outerwear and L.L. Bean undercoats.

Police are also searching for the children’s father, Jonathan Wright, 40, who is accused of abducting the children. He is described as 5’9″ weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these people is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153.

