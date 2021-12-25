2021: The year Texas dominated national headlines

This fall, the state of Texas opened a Pandora's box that leaked cannabinoids and a skunky aroma. In October, the Department of State Health services posted a notice on its website "clarifying" that Delta-8, an isomer of the psychoactive component (Delta-9 THC) found in cannabis that can induce a mild high, had in January been added to the state's Schedule I list of controlled substances. The news came as a shock to hundreds of vendors across the state who for more than a year had been selling Delta-8 products, after the Texas Legislature in 2019 legalized hemp and low-THC cannabis production. Under Texas law, possession of a Schedule I substance can carry jail time and hefty fines; had manufacturers and retailers (and their customers) unwittingly been operating outside of the law?

