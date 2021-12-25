ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2021: The year Texas dominated national headlines

By Sabra Ayres
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS — The Lone Star State made national headline news more than once in 2021, thanks to a long list of new and controversial politics and laws enacted in Texas this year. As the saying goes, as goes Texas, so goes the nation. At times, it seemed like all of America’s...

spectrumlocalnews.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Politics, pandemic dominate Georgia news headlines in 2021

ATLANTA — From upset victories by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoffs in January to the December launch of a rare primary challenge of a sitting governor, politics dominated Georgia’s news landscape in 2021. Only the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic gripping Georgia for a second...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Tops Nation in Population Growth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to new census numbers, Texas topped the nation in population growth this past year. Overall, more people moved to Florida. But Texas’ net population grew more, thanks to a combination of new births and moving boxes. And there are plenty. “I arrived Sunday night...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Omicron variant now dominant, spreading fast in North Texas

DALLAS - The United States set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 infections with half a million reported Monday. That beat the old record of 300,000 in one day. The omicron variant is driving the spike in cases across the country. It is now the dominant variant in the state and the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well, according to the scientists at UT Southwestern.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel Nebraska

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

As the calendar turns to 2022, Senate races are about to kick into much higher gear, with ad spending increasing ahead of the first primaries in May and just a few more fundraising quarters for candidates to prove they're serious. The biggest storyline to watch heading into 2022 is the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austin Chronicle

Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Texas Inches Closer to Legal Weed

This fall, the state of Texas opened a Pandora's box that leaked cannabinoids and a skunky aroma. In October, the Department of State Health services posted a notice on its website "clarifying" that Delta-8, an isomer of the psychoactive component (Delta-9 THC) found in cannabis that can induce a mild high, had in January been added to the state's Schedule I list of controlled substances. The news came as a shock to hundreds of vendors across the state who for more than a year had been selling Delta-8 products, after the Texas Legislature in 2019 legalized hemp and low-THC cannabis production. Under Texas law, possession of a Schedule I substance can carry jail time and hefty fines; had manufacturers and retailers (and their customers) unwittingly been operating outside of the law?
TEXAS STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Attorney General James Fights Arizona’s Unconstitutional Abortion Ban

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her staunch opposition to the coordinated and unconstitutional attempt to roll back reproductive rights in the United States. As part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief supporting a challenge to Arizona’s “reason ban” that prohibits abortion when it is sought because of the presence of a fetal abnormality. In the brief, the coalition argues that dispelling discriminatory views about people living with disabilities and providing accurate information about fetal abnormalities can and should happen while preserving women’s reproductive autonomy. The attorneys general urge the appeals court to uphold a district court order that enjoined Arizona’s “reason ban” before it took effect.
ARIZONA STATE
