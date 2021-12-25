ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears flex 5 up to face the Seahawks

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
windycitygridiron.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday afternoon the Chicago Bears flexed five players up from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome﻿, outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, cornerback Dee...

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Willis
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Jesse James
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Reserve Covid 19
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks kicker has classy response to criticism of team

Not only did Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers take full responsibility for the team’s loss on Sunday, but he went out of his way to defend his teammates as well. With the Seahawks leading the Chicago Bears 24-17 with 7:23 left in the game, Myers missed a 39-yard field goal that would have given Seattle a two-score lead. The Bears ended up scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to win 25-24.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Seahawks fans kept throwing snowballs on field during loss

Frustrated Seattle Seahawks fans seemingly aired their disgust on Sunday by tossing snowballs on the field during the team’s latest loss. The Seahawks fell to 5-10 after Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The latest loss came with the Seahawks giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans need to calm down with the Nick Foles nonsense

The Chicago Bears just beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 today and it seems that all of Bears’ social media has lost their minds. Have we forgotten what this former MVP quarterback looked like for the vast majority of the season last year? Nothing, and I repeat, nothing that Nick Foles did today was spectacular, but now people are screaming that Nick Foles should have started the entire season and that Foles is better than both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I just can’t.
NFL
FanSided

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs 2022

Here are all the teams who have been eliminated from playoff contention through Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Not every NFL team will be lucky enough to qualify for the postseason, as 18 will end up watching the playoffs from the couch at home after being eliminated. With...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans calling for big changes after embarrassing loss to Bears

This one hit differently. While the Seahawks’ failure today against the Bears was technically no more harmful than the other nine games they’ve lost in 2021, this one certainly feels like it’s going to make a much greater impact. Leading by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Seattle appeared ready to cruise to a victory against another weak opponent. Chicago mounted a late comeback though and wound up winning 25-24, thanks in part to collapses in all three phases of the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy