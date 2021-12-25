ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts Council of the Valley announces fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant recipients

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley recently awarded a total of $9,100 to eight Advancing the Arts grant recipients during the Fall 2021 funding cycle. These grants cover projects to be completed by May 31, 2022. “Advancing the Arts grants do exactly...

augustafreepress.com

kinyradio.com

Celebration art winner announced

Celebration art piece winner created by Kimberly Fulton Orozco. Photos courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The winner of Sealaska Heritage Institute's Celebration 2022 Art Contest is a Haida and Tlingit artist from Georgia. Kimberly Fulton Orozco won with her piece entitled "The Energy That Moves Us....
lascrucesbulletin.com

Arts Council likely to move in 2022

In 2021, the Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) marked its first 50 years serving Doña Ana County and the region with the arts and through the arts. Hopes have been shared that, in 2022, it can continue its service with a move into a permanent site. From its...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WAFF

Shoals arts organizations receive several thousand in grants

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Several arts organizations in The Shoals received almost $50,000 in grants from the Alabama Council on the Arts, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. Alabama Council on the Arts awarded 182 grants statewide totaling $1,161,580. The grants were awarded to 148 organizations...
CHARITIES
CBS Baltimore

McDaniel College And Carroll County Arts Council Host ‘Icons of American Animation’ Exhibit

WESTMINSTER, M.d. (WJZ) — McDaniel College and the Carroll County Arts Council are cohosting “Icons of American Animation”, an exhibit highlighting culturally and aesthetically significant animations from the 20th century. The exhibit will feature more than 150 pieces of original art highlighting work from legendary animation studios like Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, UPA, MGM, Pixar, among others. The exhibit is curated by Robert Lemieux, Associate Professor of Communication and Cinema at McDaniel. “This is the fourth collaborative exhibition I have been a part of at McDaniel, and it is, by far, the most comprehensive,” Lemieux said. “The artwork speaks to the rich history of one of the most popular and influential art forms in America.” The art will be presented in a variety of art elements, including animation cels, storyboards, model sheets, layout drawings, and concept art. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will run simultaneously from Jan. 3 to Mar. 12 at both McDaniel College’s Esther Prangley Rice Gallery and Carroll County Arts Council’s Tevis Gallery. A public reception will take place on Jan. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Carroll County Arts Council and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at McDaniel College.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Art Institute announces 2022 exhibitions

Dayton Art Institute announced its lineup of exhibitions that will take place during 2022, including works by African American artists and paintings by Vincent van Gogh. The special exhibition season begins on Feb. 26 with “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms”. The DAI will present three large special exhibitions in 2022.
DAYTON, OH
Newport News-Times

Arts council sets sights on new year

Coming up Jan. 11 is Oregon Coast Council for the Arts’ (OCCA) annual meeting, featuring a glance back as well as a look forward. OCCA entered a big chapter in its life this year, according to executive director Jason Holland, who has been a major part of that chapter, joining the organization eight months ago.
NEWPORT, OR
stamfordplus.com

Stamford Arts & Culture Grant Winners Announced

STAMFORD, CT – Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and the Stamford Arts and Culture Commission are proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Stamford Arts & Culture (SAC) Grant. The commission received 20 grant applications with over $235,000 in grant aid requested. All applicants were selected for funding due to their commitment to providing quality programs that are accessible, diverse, innovative, and add to Stamford’s artistic and cultural scene.
STAMFORD, CT
Meridian Star

2022 Meridian Council for the Arts Grants applications open

The Meridian Council for the Arts is accepting applications for grants through Jan. 14, 2022. The Community Arts Grants Program offers financial and technical assistance to arts organizations and artists in Meridian and Lauderdale County. These grants provide support for programs and special projects, collaborations with arts organizations, artists, programs to reach low- to -middle-income audiences, and other special needs. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations such as art organizations, neighborhood associations, schools, colleges, universities, and public and social service agencies.
MERIDIAN, MS
Augusta Free Press

Northam announces $24.5M in grant awards from Community Flood Preparedness Fund

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam today announced $24.5 million in grants awarded from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which is made possible with funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Thirty applications from 22 local government organizations will receive grants to build capacity,...
POLITICS
wabi.tv

Art Waves in Town Hill receives matching grant

TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Art Waves in Town Hill has received a matching grant from a private family foundation as it begins to open up its programing full time since the pandemic started. The grant will match every donation to Art Waves up to $18,000. Donations will help the...
CHARITIES
985theriver.com

City of Terre Haute announces 2021 Arts Grant Award winners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Five local organizations received Arts Grants from the city of Terre Haute on Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Duke Bennett handed out the awards. The recipients are organizations that the mayor said contribute to the “vibrancy” of Terre Haute. Arts Spaces Inc., the Swope...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ms.gov

Mississippi Arts Commission Awards RESCUE Grants and Mini-grants

JACKSON, MISS. – Dec. 21, 2021 – The Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded 23 RESCUE ARP Grants and 51 Mini-Grants to artists and organizations around the state. The RESCUE grants awarded were part of MAC’s second round of funding dedicated to providing relief to Mississippi’s arts sector during the continued economic impacts of COVID-19. RESCUE grants were made possible through American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts. MAC also awarded Mini-grants to eight organizations and 43 individual artists in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Museum of Art received over $15,000 in grants

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Museum of Art received over $15,000 in grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Half of the money is for the 2022 biennial exhibition. It will cover entry fees for artists. The other portion of the money will go toward elevating the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Valley Reporter

Arts in The Valley enjoying a Renaissance

Mad River Valley Arts began as the Festival of the Arts 22 years ago. The Festival was an annual six-week-long series of events, exhibitions, cooking classes, workshops, a garden tour, sometimes a house tour. It took place in July and August throughout The Valley. Things continued relatively unchanged until The Valley was devastated by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
FESTIVAL
Morning Sun

Clare County Arts Council receives multiple grants

Clare County Arts Council has been awarded a grant of $675 from the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) and $675 from National Endowment for the Arts. The grant was awarded through the MCACA peer review process and was one of 594 applications to compete for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick Arts Council hosts holiday art showcase

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council was excited to host their twenty twenty one holiday art showcase featuring pieces from local artists. The FAC Art Center hosted three floors of artists craftmanship, community activities and programs. Local and regional artists displayed throughout the Holiday Art Showcase an exhibition of affordable works and pop-up […]
FREDERICK, MD
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Racine Arts Council

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Founded in 1967, Racine Arts Council encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, artistic groups in our community, and young people interested in the arts. Kathi Wilson joined the show to share about what's new this season.
RACINE, WI

