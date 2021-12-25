Seattle GameWorks permanently closes
SEATTLE — In a surprising announcement, GameWorks Seattle said they were closing their doors forever, according to tweets from the company.
On Dec. 24, GameWorks thanked people for many years of memories and all the love over the past few decades.
GameWorks said the past 20 months have seen their business turn upside down and the continued slow economic recovery left them no other choice but to close.
GameWorks opened in July 1996 on Pike Street near 7th Avenue.
People with questions or inquiries about the closure are invited to email GameWorks at info@gameworks.com.
