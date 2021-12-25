ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle GameWorks permanently closes

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Picturehouse Presents A Screening Of The King Of Kong A Fistful Of Quarters NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Steve Wiebe (L) plays Donkey Kong as Picturehouse president Bob Berney (R) looks on after the screening of Picturehouse's "The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters" at the Museum of the Moving Image on August 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — In a surprising announcement, GameWorks Seattle said they were closing their doors forever, according to tweets from the company.

On Dec. 24, GameWorks thanked people for many years of memories and all the love over the past few decades.

GameWorks said the past 20 months have seen their business turn upside down and the continued slow economic recovery left them no other choice but to close.

GameWorks opened in July 1996 on Pike Street near 7th Avenue.

People with questions or inquiries about the closure are invited to email GameWorks at info@gameworks.com.

Comments / 21

Mateo
3d ago

Place used to be great. Last few years has just been a go-to venue for addicts and really went downhill. They can blame Covid but this has been a growing trend that has been driving people away for years.

Reply
9
Michael Harden
3d ago

Geez, didn't even know that place was still around. Loved going there....about 20 years ago...

Reply
9
hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

thank you uncle sniffy for destroying yet another business.

Reply(1)
12
 

