Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block at the end of the game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 117-113 in Wisconsin on Christmas Day to improve to 20-13 on the season.

After winning the NBA title last season they are once again one of the top teams in the entire NBA.

As for the Celtics, they fell to under .500 and are an underwhelming 16-17 in their first 33 games of the 2021-22 season.

At the end of the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block to stop he Celtics from coming within one-point.

The highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with an impressive 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks trailed the Celtics by 13-points with five minutes left in the game.

Related stories on NBA basketball