Football

Christmas interviews from Clemson's Saturday bowl practice

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Clemson completed its second bowl practice in Orlando, practicing in pads for roughly two hours Saturday afternoon.

The team provided interviews with sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy and junior guard Will Putnam, who is a Tampa (Fla.) native himself, following Saturday’s practice.

You can watch the Christmas Day interviews with two of Clemson’s starters below:

—Video(s) courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

