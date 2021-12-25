Christmas interviews from Clemson's Saturday bowl practice

Clemson completed its second bowl practice in Orlando, practicing in pads for roughly two hours Saturday afternoon.

The team provided interviews with sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy and junior guard Will Putnam, who is a Tampa (Fla.) native himself, following Saturday’s practice.

You can watch the Christmas Day interviews with two of Clemson’s starters below:

—Video(s) courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

