NFL world calls for Baker Mayfield to be benched after brutal first-half performance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield entered the season looking to prove he deserved to be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. Following his brutal first-half performance against the Green Bay Packers, fans are calling for him to be benched.

In a must-win game for the Browns, Mayfield is making costly mistakes against MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers . Pinned deep in Browns’ territory, Mayfield lofted up an easy interception for Darnell Savage in double coverage. Rodgers promptly responded with a historic touchdown .

Things only got worse for Mayfield after that. In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Mayfield got lazy with his footwork and lofted one over his receiver’s head for his second interception of the quarter. Green Bay promptly responded with a go-ahead touchdown drive.

Mayfield seemed to settle down after that, engineering a touchdown drive to make it a two-point game. But coming out of the two-minute warning, another bad decision resulted in a pick that set up a third Packers’ scoring drive and a 21-12 halftime lead.

Baker Mayfield halftime stats: 11-of-16, 146 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 78.6 passer rating

With the Browns trailing by two scores and Mayfield seemingly unable to erase critical mistakes, the NFL world and Browns fans started calling for a quarterback change.

NFL world, Cleveland Browns fans call for Baker Mayfield. benching

