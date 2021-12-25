Thinking of Breaking Up with Now, We are Breaking Up Midway Through the Drama Which Continues to See Ratings Decline and Lack of Buzz

Setting a drama in a past real life time frame is a delicate thing, to capture that experience and weave it into a fictional story well plus doing justice to those who lived through it. It’s a reason the Answer Me series is so beloved and highly rated when it aired, nostalgically using fictional characters to remind everyone of the real life world from 1997, 1994, and 1988. We’re getting another drama set in the 90’s coming up, more specially the South Korean financial crisis of 1997, with early 2022 tvN series Twenty Five Twenty One. Starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, she’s a member of the national fencing team in sabre and he’s a sports reporter, and each experiences family and dream ups and downs due to the financial crisis impacting the entire nation. The drama will span many years and sounds more akin to those J-doramas where the leads meet, move apart, meet again, et. al., until it’s finally time to go for that happy ending. The drama released the first set of stills this week showing Kim Tae Ri as a bright high school student and Nam Joo Hyuk manning a local book and DVD rental store.
