New Products 12/22/2021 Featuring #Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT!

Lots of people don’t like to admit when they make a mistake – but we love to share our ‘happy little accidents’ so folks can learn from us! We had ordered PCBs for the ESP32-S2 TFT Feather and realized right before going into production that while we were depowering the I2C power (to turn off external sensors while going into deep sleep, for example) we still have the I2C pullups enabled…this caused higher current due to the back-powering leak. Woops! But hey, we either win or learn something. So here’s a quick re-spin we did to verify we got it right this time. The PM2.5 is a massive I2C device, and here we are going into low power and deep sleep for one second each, to verify that we are hitting that 80uA in deep sleep for sure. Now we’re ready to book the PCB! – video.

