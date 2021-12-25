ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Products 12/22/2021 Featuring #Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT!

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many bags and pockets does an OTG (On The Go) maker need to carry their electronics when away from their desk? The world may never know. These solid 1.25mm pitch connector cable pairs are great when you need something that can carry a couple of amps of current and are...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

John Park’s Workshop returns 1/6/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

There will be no John Park’s Workshop show this week or next. The show will return on January 6th, 2022. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

The Great Search: ESP32-S2 chips of all flavors #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @adafruit @EspressifSystem

(Video) This week’s Great Search is about learning from mistakes – in this case Ladyada ordered the wrong ESP32-S2 chip for the QT Py S2, because she wasn’t paying attention to all the variants. This is where it pays to check the Espressif datasheet for the specific chip naming *especially* since sometimes the part marking isn’t clear.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

STEMMA QT MCP23017 GPIO expander

We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. so this breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad. each gpio can have pullup, with 3 address pins, 2 irq pins, runs on 3 or 5V power and logic. we think this board is kind qt! – video.
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

DIY Pip-Boy wrist computer is equipped with Adafruit Feather RP2040 board

The Pip-Boy is a (virtual) personal information processor found in Fallout post-apocalyptic role-playing video games. But John Edgar Park decided to bring the wrist computer to (real) life combining an Adafruit Feather RP2040 board, a round IPS TFT color display, directional buttons, a joystick, and a battery. The Raspberry Pi...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

HackSpace Magazine Issue 50: Adafruit Feather RP2040 #Feather #Stemma @HackSpaceMag @Adafruit

HackSpace Magazine — Issue 50 Only the Best looks at products based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor. They feature the Adafruit Feather RP2040. ‘You can’t go wrong with a Feather’ was the tag line for my review of this product in an earlier Best of Breed article, and that statement still stands. The RP2040 is powerful, but you’ll need it to be integrated into a PCB to use it, and the Adafruit Feather RP2040 is the perfect solution. If you’d like to try out the power of the RP2040, this is a great place to start.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The QT Py ESP32-S2 tester lives! A coming soon preview :)

OK so to get the QT Py manufactured we need a tester. In this case we’re not going with a teensy or arduino because the fastest way to program an esp32-s2 (we’ve found) is with the compressing stub loader that esptool.py uses. also, we’re going to be doing a wifi signal test where we scan on the Raspi for the ESP’s access point – this is a simple but effective way to make sure the antenna is on right. the tester python code runs on the pi, with a pitft for colorful text output and buttons to start test. another great example of using your own tools to make tools that are used to make other tools! – Video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Updated Guide: CircuitPython RGBMatrix on Metro ESP32-S2 #CircuitPython #ESP32 @Adafruit

While recently verifying that the module was working properly on ESP32-S2 microcontrollers, Jeff Epler also added a page to the RGB LED Matrices with CircuitPython guide:. A great way to get started with RGBMatrix is with the RGB Matrix Shield and the Metro ESP32-S2. Now you can quickly and easily create projects featuring your favorite 16 or 32-pixel tall matrix boards.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Feather ESP32-S2 TFT Feather final low power test

Lots of people don’t like to admit when they make a mistake – but we love to share our ‘happy little accidents’ so folks can learn from us! We had ordered PCBs for the ESP32-S2 TFT Feather and realized right before going into production that while we were depowering the I2C power (to turn off external sensors while going into deep sleep, for example) we still have the I2C pullups enabled…this caused higher current due to the back-powering leak. Woops! But hey, we either win or learn something. So here’s a quick re-spin we did to verify we got it right this time. The PM2.5 is a massive I2C device, and here we are going into low power and deep sleep for one second each, to verify that we are hitting that 80uA in deep sleep for sure. Now we’re ready to book the PCB! – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

COMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT

COMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT. Coming soon! Sign up to be notified when these are in stock!. What has your favorite Espressif WiFi microcontroller, comes with our favorite connector – the STEMMA QT, a chainable I2C port, and has lots of Flash and RAM memory for your next IoT project? What will make your next IoT project flyyyyy? What a cutie pie! Or is it… a QT Py? This diminutive dev board comes with one of our new favorite lil chips, the ESP32-S2!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Weatherfax using Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project from Smart Sailing Boat on YouTube. and for additional information on how weather fax images work, check out this information from black cat systems. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA announced the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. They wish to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

An Arduino library for the Analog Devices AD7124 24bit ADC

NHB_AD7124 is an Arduino Library for the Analog Devices AD7124 24bit ADC by NHBSystems. The AD7124-4 is a 4 channel, 24 bit, differential ADC (it can also be configured for up to 7 single ended channels). The library was originally written for use with the NHB AD7124 Analog Sensor FeatherWing, but there is no reason it couldn’t be used with a raw chip in your own design.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 12/22/2021 Featuring a New QT Py and Stacks of PCBs

Testing the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:04) First panel of the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:27) Testing the capacitance of a tiny new 16 picofarad resistor (0:30) Stacks of PCBs on staging cart, waiting to head into machine line (0:31) Time-lapse of boards going into reflow oven (0:33) Stacks of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Krampus Mask #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE

