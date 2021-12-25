Man dressed as Santa delivers gifts to children in Brownsville for 17th year in a row

A man dressed as Santa Claus delivered gifts to children in Brownsville on Christmas Day.



Giving back to kids around Brooklyn is what Christmas is all about for Anthony Newerls - who's been making house calls in the big red suit to hand-deliver gifts for the past 17 years.



"I'm just so happy to continue the tradition of just giving back," Newerls says.



Also, the president of the 73rd Precinct Community Council, Newerels says he has dressed up as Santa at the Atlantic Terminal Mall for two decades.



He says he picks a handful of kids, who come see him throughout the season, to get a special home delivery on Christmas.



Newerls funds the event through his charitable organization Brooklyn Blizzards.