Andrew Giuliani Attacks COVID Measures, Complains Masks 'Deteriorate' and Produce 'Particles'

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO