Andrew Giuliani Attacks COVID Measures, Complains Masks 'Deteriorate' and Produce 'Particles'

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"When these masks start to deteriorate...you can actually see the particles that are coming out of the mask," the gubernatorial candidate said...

Viva Satire !
3d ago

An Epidemiologist responded that Andrew Giuliani's mind is apparently deteriorating already like his Father's.

Reply(27)
58
bckrnk
2d ago

You are truly indoctrinated if you believe a mask is stopping a virus. Observe how they are worn and you realize they are actually help to spread bit.

Reply(10)
15
KBAR
3d ago

They shouldn’t have to wear them to play sports. I pray the day is near when they don’t have to wear them at all. They aren’t good for them.

Reply(2)
6
 

Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Cuomo torched by mob boss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano over nursing home scandal: 'I would never do that'

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was torched by a former mob boss over the Democrat’s COVID nursing home scandal, saying that he "would never do that." The former boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, tore into Cuomo in a new series alongside former Colombo caporegime Michael Franzese over the deadly scandal that became a black mark on the former governor’s administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

New York City Hospitals Aren’t Overwhelmed by the Omicron Covid Wave — But the Rest of the Country Might Not Be So Lucky

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will New York go into lockdown?

The Omicron variant has arrived with a vengeance in New York, bringing back fears that the city and state may once again become one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.New York City, home to one fifth of the state’s reported Omicron cases, has seen its rolling weekly Covid case average rise nearly 100 per cent over the past four weeks, with Covid hospitalisations up 21 per cent in that same time. State-wide, New York has seen record single-day case numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And the proportion of Omicron circulating within the state is almost certainly under-reported, according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fox News drops testing option for office workers and will require vaccination

Employees in Fox News’s New York office will now have to show proof of vaccine, the Fox Corporation told staff on Friday.The company is removing the choice for employees to opt for a test instead of a shot, and will require them to have their first dose by 27 December, the New York Times reported.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued a mandate that requires businesses to enforce vaccinations among their staff or face fines. The mayor called it a “pre-emptive strike” to curb the winter spread of Covid, and the highly contagious Omicron variant.“This is the biggest crisis...
HEALTH
