'Baker Mayfield is in the giving spirit': Twitter drags QB for poor first half

By Jordan Cohn
 3 days ago

Five golden rings, four calling birds, three first-half interceptions, two tu— wait, what?

Unfortunately, that was the tale of the first half for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in their Christmas day matchup against the Green Bay Packers. With their playoff hopes essentially on the line in this game alone, the Browns needed to bring everything they had in the tank, and that included a healthy Mayfield returning from the COVID list. Unfortunately, his return didn't begin without its flaws.

The very start of it couldn't have gone much better, with Mayfield going 3-3 for 59 yards on the opening drive that ultimately led to a touchdown. But the next drive, it only took one play for mistakes to be made.

The Packers scored a touchdown in their subsequent drive. The next time the Browns got the ball, the turnover bug struck again.

It was at that point that frustration mounted — even for his Browns teammates watching the game script go awry from the sidelines — and the Packers answered with yet another touchdown. Two drives later, Mayfield scored his undesirable hat trick.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL Twitter community filled our timelines with memes, jokes and more to show that Mayfield's decision-making was worthy of such harsh treatment.

Mayfield ended the first half with 146 yards, a touchdown and that trio of interceptions.

