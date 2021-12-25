ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Winter housing and food resources for Champaign County residents

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ8gI_0dVxp61I00

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials of the City of Urbana just recently released a list of quick references to winter housing and food resources for people living in Champaign County.

Families/Children

Emergency Shelter for Families with children : To inquire about the Emergency Shelter for Families (ESF), people can send an email to homeless-services@ccrcp.org or call (217) 328-3313.
Families with Urbana School Children : Cunningham Township runs an emergency shelter program for families with children enrolled in Urbana School District or who have children staying overnight at Crisis Nursery who have no other place that they can stay.
Crisis Nursery : Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility open 24 hours, 365 days a year serving ages birth through six. It is open for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility. Families who may be experiencing a crisis can call (217) 337-2730 to begin the process of scheduling care for their child/children.
Regional Office of Education : This is a resource for homeless families with children and youth who are of school age. People can call (217) 893-3219 anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Food

Daily Bread Soup Kitchen – 116 N. First Street: They provide meals to go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for 7 days a week. To get more information, call (217) 356-7687 or visit dailybreadsoupkitchen.com .
Canteen Run : A mobile truck that offers food, drinks and blankets to those on the streets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Contact Barb Davies or Jason Fisher at cucanteenrun@gmail.com or www.cucanteenrun.org with any questions or concerns.
The Jubilee Café : This is located in the basement of the Community United Church of Christ on Sixth Street. It provides fresh, home-cooked meals every Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to college students, as well as local residents, who struggle with food insecurity.
– For a list of food pantry and soup kitchen locations, dates and hours, call 211 (or 1-888-865-9903).

General Services

Courage Connection : Individuals or families fleeing domestic violence should contact Courage Connection’s Domestic Violence hotline, which is open 24/7 at 1-877-384-4390. To reach a mental health professional free of charge, please text TALK to 552020 for English service and text HABLAR to 552020 for Spanish service.
The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center: It provides a year-round drop-in center and winter daytime warming site for those in our community that need a place. Hours of operation include Monday-Friday from noon-5:00 p.m.. For more information, please contact the Phoenix at (217) 819-4569 or visit www.cuathome.us .

The Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center: This transitional Housing Program will house men, women and families who present as homeless and who commit to working the program.

Additional Daytime warming options are The Phoenix, public buildings such as libraries, municipal (city, state and federal) buildings during normal business hours.

Additional resources

Cunningham Township – for Urbana residents: This provides General Assistance for those out of work or disabled seeking SSI, Rental Assistance for homeless needing move-in assistance or those facing evictions and food panty deliveries. Apply for help online , call (217) 384-4144, email info@cunninghamtowmship.org or visit in-person location at 205 W. Green Street. They are open from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30p.m.

City of Champaign Township: General Assistance/Transitional Assistance (GATA) for individual clients without dependents. For more information, please contact Dawn at (217) 403-6124.

Emergency Rental Assistance: This is for households that are having a past due rent balance and have either a landlord’s notice to vacate, a court-ordered eviction or are moving into the City of Champaign Township limits and need assistance with a deposit. For more information, please contact Bailee at (217) 403-6124.

Lifeline Free Phone Service: This is a free phone service for low-income residents with a social security number. People can use one of these to apply: tax return, pay stubs, SSI letter, unemployment letter SNAP, Medicaid, housing voucher or General Assistance letter.  Apply through the carriers:
– Virgin: www.assurancewireless.com or call 1-888 321-5880 – free phone provided
– Access: www.accesswireless.com or call 1-888-900-5899 – free phone provided
– Safe Link: www.safelinkwireless.com or call 800-723-3546. Must have your own phone – such as a Trac Phone.

For more details about these resources, please visit the City of Urbana’s website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

City of Urbana asks for community infrastructure feedback

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is looking to improve health and safety in neighborhoods through its Equity and Quality of Life Project, and is asking the public for feedback. The EQL Project addresses small-scale public infrastructure needs, such as street lights, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, with an emphasis on undeserved neighborhoods. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Homeless support group doing outreach amid winter weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana’s homeless support group has spent the past couple weeks talking to people without an address and telling them what shelter resources are available. C-U at Home Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus III said it’s a timely effort with Tuesday’s dose of winter weather. Dalhaus said C-U at Home […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Urbana offering Christmas tree disposal opportunity

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana and its U-Cycle recycling program is offering people the chance to dispose of their natural Christmas trees after the holiday season. Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 14, Urbana residents can place their Christmas trees at the curb on their U-Cycle collection date for collection with other recyclable […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Health officials say not to use hospitals for COVID asymptomatic testing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District recently posted to Facebook, asking people not to use Carle, OSF, Christie or Promise Healthcare for COVID asymptomatic testing. Health officials said at this moment, people who should go to these healthcare locations for COVID testing are only the ones with symptoms, have a high-risk exposure […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Champaign, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Phoenix, IL
Urbana, IL
Society
Urbana, IL
Government
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
Champaign County, IL
Government
Champaign County, IL
Society
City
Urbana, IL
City
Champaign, IL
City
Cunningham Township, IL
Champaign, IL
Society
WCIA

How to care for, dispose of real Christmas trees after holidays

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The gifts under the Christmas tree have all been unwrapped, but many families still have their trees, real and artificial, set up. The Champaign Fire Department said that people with real trees should continue to water them if they haven’t been taken down yet. Without water, real trees will get dry […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Champion Oxford sheep

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is not known as sheep country, but one of the top sheep breeders in the country is tucked away in northern Christian County. “I started in the sheep business when I was 4 years old.” That’s Darrell Hall, whose purebred sheep operation is between Stonington and Moweaqua. It […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Omicron variant found in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The spread of the omicron variant has recently reached Sangamon County… According to Jeff Wilhite with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, there are four cases of omicron variant as of Monday. Other test results include 915 newly confirmed cases and two additional death.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New laws taking effect in 2022 impact employers and employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As we prepare for the new year, employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect January 1st, as well as those already in effect due to action by the General Assembly and the signature of Governor JB Pritzker. “The mission at the Illinois Department of Labor is the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Children And Youth#Housing Assistance#Esf#Lrb 217 Rrb#Urbana School Children#Urbana School District#The Jubilee Caf
WCIA

Hours long waits at COVID-19 testing sites

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and that means more people are getting tested. Lines of cars and people wrapping around buildings and down blocks, all waiting to get a COVID-19 test. “I feel like it’s pretty important if you have elderly family that’s the biggest one really,” Sam […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

COVID test site to expand hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state-run COVID test side on the northeast side of Market Place Mall in Champaign is expanding hours as part of a broader effort to combat the virus amid holiday gatherings. Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled the plan which beefs up testing and vaccine distribution. In Champaign, starting January […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cities offering Christmas tree disposal service

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With Christmas over, the Cities of Springfield and Champaign are offering people a chance to dispose of their natural Christmas trees. Crews in both cities will collect unwanted Christmas trees on Jan. 10. In order to be collected, trees have to be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. in Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

YMCA launches blood pressure self-monitoring program

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Officials at the Mattoon & Toledo YMCA are encouraging people to join their new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program. This program is open to those who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or are taking medicine for hypertension. It is a four-month program that focuses on regulated home self-monitoring of one’s […]
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WCIA

2022 golf cart permits now available

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Tuscola announced on Monday that golf cart permits are now available for 2022. Golf carts with a valid permit have been allowed to drive on Tuscola city streets since 2009, with the permits being valid for one year only. 2021 permits expire on Friday. If approved, golf cart […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District to host virtual 5k

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is now registering runners for its Winter Wellness Virtual 5k. People interested in running can sign up online or by calling 217-367-1544. The deadline to sign up in Jan 7. The first 100 people to register can race for free and get a package that includes a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

IDPH changes contact tracing guideline

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) said they have been recently notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) about several changes to contact tracing. According to officials, IDPH will centralize case investigation and contact tracing to the state Surge Center. Starting Tuesday, all positive cases […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I hiring custodial workers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is hiring more than 35 custodial workers and to fill those positions, the University is hosting a job fair on Jan. 8. The fair will take place at the iHotel and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend the fair will receive assistance […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

OSF pauses asymptomatic testing

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the rise of COVID-19 infections, OSF HealthCare is asking members of communities to refrain from coming to their facilities for asymptomatic and close-contact testing. “Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Chief Operating Officer Michael Cruz, MD, FACEP. “We are equipped to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCIA

Firefighters extinguish house fire Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house in Springfield Tuesday afternoon after that house caught on fire. The fire happened on Niccolls Road, a dead-end street in the eastern part of town. When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire showing” on the back and side of the house. Part of the roof […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Festive light displays at Allerton Park

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People can now stroll through the grounds at Allerton Park and Retreat Center to see festive lights and attractions. Officials said this is the sixth year that they will have Holiday GLOW at Allerton Park. They stated, “the one-mile walk returns to awe and inspire, with new captivating artwork mixed in […]
ALLERTON, IL
WCIA

Police investigating stabbing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An official said Champaign police are investigating after a man showed up at a downtown homeless shelter on Sunday night with a stab wound. Multiple police representatives were not available for comment Monday, citing the city holiday. However, C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said the incident did not happen […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy