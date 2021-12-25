Governor Hochul's Christmas message

Governor Hochul wants New Yorkers to kick off 2022 with a "First Day Hike." This is the eleventh anniversary of the nationwide program, and on New Year's Day the New York Parks Department will partner with a slew of local groups to offer over 75 outdoor events statewide. Activities include seal walks, fire tower treks, lakefront trails, boardwalks, towpaths, waterfall walks, historic estates, military forts and more. Noting how popular First Day Hikes are, the governor is inviting all New Yorkers and their families to take advantage of the Empire State's abundant resources with these hikes, which are a great way to welcome a bright and optimistic new year.
Comments / 0