WATCH: Marten Wreaks Havoc on German Grocery Store

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
A little Marten found its way into a German grocery store and caused a predictable mess earlier this month.

We’re not talking bull-in-china-shop mess, but the little critter got in the wine aisle, and it made for a big mess. Yahoo! News reported on the Dec. 17 event on Friday. The video came out on social media days later, and the initial poster said it came from a friend who worked in the store.

Social media The poor reacted to Imposter_Edit’s video. One responded and said, “Oh my! Poor animal is just trying to escape. All that wine.”

One German poster said, “Imagine that the first thing you see when you get to work in the morning is.”

And wouldn’t you know it, that’s what happened. The marten was an early-morning surprise.

Early Morning Drama Involving Marten

Video of the event shows the little animal up along the top of a wall sign.

As it scurries toward an escape through the ceiling, the camera pans down, and we see the wine and glass on the store floor. It’s just not a pretty sight.

Yahoo! News found out that the marten was in the store overnight, and employees found him when they opened for the day. Imagine having to start your day with the challenge of getting a wild animal out while not breaking any of the merchandise.

After he stopped recording the animal, the witness said he stayed on, but the little animal “kept running away.”

“I was told they opened the big front door and tried to get the marten to run out of the store by himself, which he eventually did,” the witness added.

Martens Usually Stick To Forests

First of all, what’s a Marten? Think of the animal like a weasel with fur. According to Brittania, it lives in Canada, parts of the United States, Europe, and Malaysia. They are forest dwellers and usually solitary.

The animal’s characteristics make this odd ball’s rough time in a supermarket enjoyable.

According to Yahoo!, these stone martens live in many urban German areas. They create a nuisance by damaging cars, destroying garages, and breaking into chicken coups.

One recent news article observed the animal got along with foxes and raccoons in Berlin before and during the COVID lockdowns.

Notably, the three animals lived in the same city areas but didn’t hang out together. The Journal of Animal Ecology noted that they all avoided domestic cats.

Dr. Julie Louvrier reported in the study that her group was “interested in how flexible and adaptive” the animals were in “human-dominated environments.” The group wanted to know if they used the same places and if they “avoided each other by coming (to certain places) at different times of day or night.”

The cameras took thousands of photos in two years. They recorded between 2,200 and 3,000 cat photos, 300 to 1200 red fox photos, 250 to 1000 raccoon photos, and 50 to 300 stone marten photos, along with many images of other mammals.

Comments / 2

