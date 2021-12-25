Santa brings warm weather this Christmas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The dream of a white Christmas did not come true for most of this year, but for others who love warm weather, it’s something like a miracle, with temperatures in the upper 60’s today.

“I was really wanting to wake up to a white Christmas, and then it could go away and be 70 tomorrow,” Melissa Edwards said, “I think this is unusual. Very unusual.”

Edwards was hoping for a white Christmas this year. Especially, since last Christmas in West Virginia, there were several inches of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Others we spoke with, like Lisa Carney and Bruce Schumacher, were taking full advantage of the warm weather.

“Oh my goodness, it’s great. It’s wonderful just to get out and take a long stroll, a couple of miles,” Schumacher said.

People were walking, jogging, and biking downtown on Kanawha Boulevard this afternoon.

“A 65-degree day on Christmas Day is not bad,” Schumacher said.

West Virginians tell us the weather is unpredictable here every season, and they’ve learned to just live with it.

“You know in winters here, you get a lot of southern breezes, but I’ve been here 22 years, so I’ve learned the temperature is always up and down,” Schumacher said.

Our weather team says you can expect a warm and wet rest of the week, until the New Year.

