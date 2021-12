How do you make the toys? How do your reindeer fly? Do your reindeer eat corn? How did Rudolph get his red nose? How do you get down the chimney?. I want an LOL surprise. How do your reindeer fly? How do you deliver the presents so fast? I want a kitchen set a Minnie kitchen set. I want a big unicorn as big as the bear that Max got. Is Rudolph still alive? How did you get your magic?

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO