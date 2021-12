Zach Wilson may not be having a great rookie season on the field with the New York Jets, but one lucky fan can vouch for the impact he has made off of it. Wilson’s mother, Lisa, shared a video on Instagram Saturday that showed her son giving a Jets fan an awesome Christmas gift. Wilson was at a restaurant where the woman was working when she told him her son is a huge Jets fan. The No. 2 overall pick offered the fan two tickets to Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. She was blown away.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO