Fairfield, CT

Two Fairfield nonprofit staff members are missing after a deadly attack in Myanmar

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Two staff members from the Fairfield-based nonprofit Save the Children have been reported missing after an attack that killed at least 38 people in Kayah State in eastern Myanmar on Friday. Save the Children confirmed Saturday in a news release...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

WFLA

Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

The international aid group Save the Children said two of its staffers were missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat.
ASIA
TheDailyBeast

Charity Ends Work in Myanmar After Losing Staff to Fatal Attack

Save the Children charity has decided to suspend activity in Myanmar after two of its staff members went missing in an attack that killed at least 30 people. Save the Children confirmed in a statement on late Saturday that the two staff members were traveling to home villages for the holidays when the attack happened. “We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” the statement read. Conflicting accounts have emerged around the incident. Photos from Karenni Human Rights Group and local media showed charred corpses and burnt-out trucks, while a villager told Reuters that he had seen 32 bodies, compared to Save the Children’s report of at least 38 killed. Reuters and NBC News were unable to independently verify the attack from government spokespeople.
ADVOCACY
bostonnews.net

UK based NGO says two staff members killed in violence in Myanmar

London [UK], December 28 (ANI): UK-based international NGO "Save the Children" has said that two of its staff members who had been missing, had been killed in eastern Myanmar in an attack carried out by the country's military. "It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Charity group suspends operations in Myanmar state after staff go missing in violence that left burnt bodies

Save the Children has suspended operations in parts of Myanmar after two staff members went missing in a military attack that has left at least 35 dead.The staff members were reportedly travelling to their home villages for a Christmas break on Friday in conflict-torn eastern Kayah state, the UK-based charity said.It accused the ruling military of the violence.A statement read: “We have confirmation that their [staff members] private vehicle was attacked and burned out. The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.” Inger Ashing, chief executive, added that attacks on aid workers...
SOCIETY
Fairfield, CT
