Two Fairfield nonprofit staff members are missing after a deadly attack in Myanmar

Save the Children charity has decided to suspend activity in Myanmar after two of its staff members went missing in an attack that killed at least 30 people. Save the Children confirmed in a statement on late Saturday that the two staff members were traveling to home villages for the holidays when the attack happened. “We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” the statement read. Conflicting accounts have emerged around the incident. Photos from Karenni Human Rights Group and local media showed charred corpses and burnt-out trucks, while a villager told Reuters that he had seen 32 bodies, compared to Save the Children’s report of at least 38 killed. Reuters and NBC News were unable to independently verify the attack from government spokespeople.
