2021 Winter Coat Drive Nets 700+ Donations In Newburgh

Christmas time is a beautiful time filled with lights, giving, and good will. One thing that it also brings is an expectation. Many people have an expectation as to how the holidays should go, and if it does not meet said expectation, things can go sour rather quickly. Something like that happened to my family when I was younger, and I was to blame. I was not a bad kid growing up whatsoever, so it was not that I misbehaved, got coal in my stocking or anything. Rather, this one year, miscommunication and being overzealous nearly capsized our yuletide.
