Newburgh, NY

2021 Winter Coat Drive Nets 700+ Donations In Newburgh

By Val
 3 days ago
The Hudson Valley once again came together for a wonderful cause, and with the community's generosity, more than 700 coats were collected for the Newburgh Armory’s Annual Coat Drive. Drop...

