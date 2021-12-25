2021 Winter Coat Drive Nets 700+ Donations In Newburgh

There's only about a 2 hour drive between them but one city is significantly more expensive to live in. Can you guess which one it is?. Living in New York isn't easy. The biggest burden seems to be on our wallets. This might not come as a shock to anyone but New York is one of the most expensive state's to live in. Even though it seem like we're number one New York snagged second on the list according to data collected by CNBC. They gave New York an 'F' on a cost of living score. One thing that brought our score down so low was the average price for a house.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO