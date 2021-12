LAS VEGAS — The opponent the University of Wisconsin football team watched on tape in preparation for its bowl game won’t be in Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night. Sure, Arizona State will be lined up against UW in the Las Vegas Bowl, but some of the Sun Devils most responsible for the team’s 8-4 record and bowl berth won’t be there. Arizona State won’t have its top two running backs — Rachaad White (opt out) and Deamonte Trayanum (transfer) — its top two cornerbacks — Chase Lucas (opt out) and Jack Jones (opt out) — and its best linebacker, Darien Butler (opt out).

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO