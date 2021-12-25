ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

I want to smile long after cameras are gone

By EMELIA RICHLING, Guest column
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

When we see a camera, we smile. The natural reflex for us to be captured in a moment of time as happy and blissful is nearly an innate inclination. However, when the photo is taken, the smiles may descend and the magic dissipates with the moment - not for a lack...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
bradley.edu

In a Time of Face Mask Mandates, Where Have All the Smiles Gone?

A few months ago, Paul Gullifor, a communications professor at Bradley University, found himself, like many of us, wondering about the lasting effects the pandemic could have on humanity. Often in touch with his three grandchildren, he especially was curious what it was like for little ones during these trying times.
PEORIA, IL
tucson.com

"Big Jim" Griffith: After the living have gone

Here is a gallery of some of the decorated graves I photographed in 1984, when I spent a week in Ambos Nogales documenting the Days of the Dead. The most striking aspect of Día de los Muertos decoration is the quantity and variety of flowers: marigolds and other cut flowers, coronas and crosses of plastic flowers (many arranged in Nogales florist shops), and home-made artificial flowers. These can be made of colored paper, plastic shopping bags, plastic six-pack holders, soda straws, bits of aluminum, and even bottle caps — all these and more adorn our region’s cemeteries. What we see in these photographs are a set of transformations: from soda straws and bottle caps to flowers, from machine-made components into works of decorative, meaningful art, from stark white “houses of the dead” into beautiful affirmations of living ties between the two worlds. I have included arrangements of plastic flowers for one reason: while the flowers themselves are machine-made, they are assembled into wreaths and crosses by local human beings, working in a local aesthetic system. The various workshops developed individual styles so distinctive that when I revisited the empty cemeteries later on, I could identify individual shops through their arrangements of plastic flowers. We are a creative species, and one of the joys of this particular folklorist lies in seeing and documenting the infinite variety of our creations. And overlaying that variety, there are patterns to be discerned and learned from. And this discerning and learning in turn brings its own joy. There are obviously more things to say and more images to show concerning this important season of the year, but it is really high time I got out of the graveyard and moved to other topics. Until next year, if we’re all still around!
NOGALES, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
New Haven Register

Hugh Bailey: Long after we’re gone, Christmas songs will live on

Driving my kids around town means a lot of time listening to the radio. A short trip doesn’t justify the effort of picking my own music, so I take my chances with whatever is coming over the airwaves. The scan/seek buttons get a lot of use. There aren’t many...
MUSIC
kcparent.com

I Want Snow!

Those were the days! The internet was in its infancy, and smart phones were still science fiction. Electronic gadgets were limited to radios, stereos and televisions. Best of all, when it came to entertainment, imagination ruled. On a more personal level, James had been speaking for a few years, and...
JAMES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Newsreader makes history as she becomes the first person with a traditional lower chin tattoo to anchor primetime news bulletin - as she hopes other Maori women follow in her footsteps

A Kiwi newsreader has made history by becoming the first person to anchor a TV news bulletin with a face tattoo. ​Oriini Kaipara, 37, who has a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women, read Newshub Live's 6pm news bulletin on Monday. The mother-of-four from...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy