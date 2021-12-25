ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Community Christmas dinner provides free meals in Sullivan

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Spirit of Sullivan Christmas Dinner provided community members with free meals on Christmas Day for the 10th year in a row.

This dinner normally feeds around 400 people, and Event Organizer Kevin Arnett said that it’s a community effort to host an event of this magnitude in Sullivan. He said it takes dozens of community leaders, business owners and volunteers to put this event on.

“Every year the community turns out for this event,” Arnett said. “Businesses and individuals donate money, food supplies and they donate their time.”

Arnett credited the work of the volunteers who prepared and deliver the food out to the community. He said that 40 volunteers for the event are vital to making the event happen.

“They’re here bright and early in the morning cooking and packing up the meals sending them out,” Arnett explained. “Strangers are coming together here and we all work together and we all make it happen.”

Volunteer Brandy Goodman has been a volunteer for the event for 8 years. She said that this event is something that she looks forward to. She also said this event represents the value of giving, rather than receiving during the holiday season.

“That’s a good feeling to be able to give back a little bit and help somebody a little less fortunate,” Goodman said. “It’s always good to give and not just receive.”

Arnett said that dinners were also delivered around the community to people who may have had to work on Christmas Day or to people who were unable to attend in-person.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Sisters of Providence gather for Christmas Mass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Sisters of Providence gathered for Christmas Mass this morning. The service took place in The Church of Immaculate Conception at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Those who gathered enjoyed a variety of Christmas readings and carols. “I’m always happy to be here with the Sisters of Providence. We’re a community of women […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Classic brings economic boom for schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 2021 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic kicked off Monday at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, with many high school basketball teams throughout the area participating. The four-day tournament presents big financial gains for each team involved and also for the Terre Haute community, according to event organizers. Tournament […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Try these festive gingerbread cookies!

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Just in time for the holidays, our morning crew has prepared one of their favorite Christmas cookies, gingerbread! Gingerbread cookies: Ingredients for cookies: 1 cup solid vegetable shortening 1 cup granulated sugar 1 large egg 3/4 cup molasses 2 tablespoons white vinegar 5 cups all-purpose flour 1 1/2 tsp baking soda […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Sullivan, IN
Society
City
Sullivan, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ales for ALS teams up with local business to raise funds for ALS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Which is a nervous system disease that affects over 30,000 people across the US. That’s according to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.  Ashley Zukokas takes a look into how local businesses are bringing a special brew to Terre Haute for the first time. That […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Foursquare Gospel Church hosts its Christmas Basket Giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Christmas Basket Giveaway on Sunday. The is the second holiday basket giveaway that the church has held this year, and it normally serves around 300 families. Church members served the families with baskets filled with various canned goods, dairy products and meats. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘CASA Whoville’ gives kids the merry Christmas that they deserve

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County CASA hosted its biggest event of the year called ‘CASA Whoville’ on Saturday. CASA Director Glenna Cheesman said that preparations for the event started several months ago. Some preparations include fundraising and the gathering of gifts for kids. During the ‘Whoville’ event, CASA volunteers hand out prewrapped gifts […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Catholic Charities hosts a mobile food pantry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities of Terre Haute hosted a drive-thru bread and produce market Saturday at Ben Franklin Elementary School. Agency Director John Etling said that Catholic Charities hosts mobile food pantries on the third Saturday of each month. Since this pantry is so close to Christmas, Etling said that this pantry […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner#Volunteers#Weather#Cooking#Charity#Event Organizer#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Local stores gear up for last minute Christmas shopping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local small businesses are preparing to fulfill the needs of last minute shoppers ahead of Christmas Day on Saturday. Pacesetter Sports Owner Brent Compton said that he and his staff plan to work on Christmas Eve to help fill the needs of last minute shoppers. “We work these next few […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families. The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTWO/WAWV

Local reaction to updated CDC COVID-19 isolation guidelines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated recommendations of the isolation times for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The CDC reduced the isolation time from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic people. They also recommend that after the isolation period is up to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Owners see a boost in holiday shopping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shopping is in full force. Co-Owner of The Apple House Home and Garden Center Ryan Cummins said that sales have been good for his store during the holiday season. “We’ve been very happy with the response by our customers and the interest […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Despite more holiday travel, roadway crashes are down in our area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to AAA, approximately 109 million people will travel by roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Despite this estimate from AAA, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Matt Ames said that there have been no roadway fatalities during this holiday season in the Putnamville District. “We’re really […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Food drive downtown on Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – “Miracle on 7th Street” is sponsoring a canned food drive downtown on Dec. 17. You can pull-up and drop-off non-perishable food or monetary donations at a collection site between 6th and 7th Streets on Wabash Avenue. The collection will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Edgewood beats Cloverdale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Edgewood Mustangs advance to the semi-finals of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic with a 57-45 win over Cloverdale. Caden Huttenlocker finished with 24 points to lead the Mustangs. Brayden Robinson and Zach Sims added 12. Kyle Thomas finished with 17 points for the Clovers. Levi Hilton had 15 […]
CLOVERDALE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

468
Followers
415
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy