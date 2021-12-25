Community Christmas dinner provides free meals in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Spirit of Sullivan Christmas Dinner provided community members with free meals on Christmas Day for the 10th year in a row.

This dinner normally feeds around 400 people, and Event Organizer Kevin Arnett said that it’s a community effort to host an event of this magnitude in Sullivan. He said it takes dozens of community leaders, business owners and volunteers to put this event on.

“Every year the community turns out for this event,” Arnett said. “Businesses and individuals donate money, food supplies and they donate their time.”

Arnett credited the work of the volunteers who prepared and deliver the food out to the community. He said that 40 volunteers for the event are vital to making the event happen.

“They’re here bright and early in the morning cooking and packing up the meals sending them out,” Arnett explained. “Strangers are coming together here and we all work together and we all make it happen.”

Volunteer Brandy Goodman has been a volunteer for the event for 8 years. She said that this event is something that she looks forward to. She also said this event represents the value of giving, rather than receiving during the holiday season.

“That’s a good feeling to be able to give back a little bit and help somebody a little less fortunate,” Goodman said. “It’s always good to give and not just receive.”

Arnett said that dinners were also delivered around the community to people who may have had to work on Christmas Day or to people who were unable to attend in-person.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.